YUMMY (YUMMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $192,078.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.94 or 0.06665755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,917.68 or 1.00145740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00039746 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.