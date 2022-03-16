Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YJ opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 million, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Get Yunji alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yunji by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.