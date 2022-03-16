Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Short Interest Update

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,459 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 424.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 852,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 690,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZWRK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

