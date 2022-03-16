Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

