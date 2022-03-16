Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $35.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.88 million and the highest is $36.04 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $154.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $188.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,251. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $228.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

