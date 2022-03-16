Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $1.76 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.86. Paycom Software posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $21.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.22. The stock had a trading volume of 487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,314. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $283.91 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

