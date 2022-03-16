Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $184.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Vericel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

VCEL traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 424,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,834. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

