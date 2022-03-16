Zacks: Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 4,248,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $889,125,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $468,997,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

