Zacks: Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

BZH stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.