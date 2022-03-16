Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. 4,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $150,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

