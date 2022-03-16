Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Exelon stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 119,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,990. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $192,435,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

