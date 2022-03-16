Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.60. 3,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.97 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

