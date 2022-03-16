Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. F-star Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.