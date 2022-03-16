Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.56). IDEX Biometrics ASA posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million.

Shares of IDBA traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

