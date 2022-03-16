Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,072. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

