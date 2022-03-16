Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) will announce $160.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.90 million to $163.10 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $173.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $683.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $688.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,549. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.