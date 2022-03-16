Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after buying an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $21.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.58. The company had a trading volume of 334,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

