Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Express alerts:

EXPR stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Express by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Express by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,280,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Express by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Express by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express (Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.