Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Hold

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of IMRX opened at $6.56 on Monday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,082,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

