Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.89. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

