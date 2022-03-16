Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Sell

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 2,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.