Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to “Buy”

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

PBA stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.