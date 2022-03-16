Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.80

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 8396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

