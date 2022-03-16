Zenfuse Tops One Day Volume of $76,723.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Zenfuse has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $76,723.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00035161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00104207 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

