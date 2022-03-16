Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of analysts have commented on ZH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zhihu by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at $9,750,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zhihu by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 36,163,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

