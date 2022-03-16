Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.63.

ZM stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.12. The stock had a trading volume of 515,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,039. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.59.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock worth $26,058,036. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after buying an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

