Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.59. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $60,772,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

