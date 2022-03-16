ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $21.87

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $25.23. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 67,432 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,004,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,695,000 after purchasing an additional 530,793 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

