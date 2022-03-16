Zumiez Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $41.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $944.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.