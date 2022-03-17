$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MITK traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 188,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 285,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 83.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 222,876 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

