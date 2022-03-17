-$0.23 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLFS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.63. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $875.05 million, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,155 shares of company stock worth $3,666,549 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

