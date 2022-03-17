-$0.35 EPS Expected for Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Better Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

In related news, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

