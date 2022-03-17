$0.53 EPS Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.65. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 34.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.