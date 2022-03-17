$0.53 EPS Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.65. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 34.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

