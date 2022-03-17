$0.72 EPS Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. QIAGEN reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,994 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after buying an additional 311,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,905,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QGEN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 19,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,283. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.