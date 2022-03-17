$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $20,050,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.