$1.18 EPS Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $8,135,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.