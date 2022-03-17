$1.34 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 509.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1,105.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 225,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.39. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

