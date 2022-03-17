$1.68 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) to report $1.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $426,762.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

