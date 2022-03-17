$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.42. 3,653,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,298,333. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

