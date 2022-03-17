10,100 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelixis by 56.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 274,652 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Exelixis by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 75,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

