1,534 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Shopify comprises about 0.2% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 85.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Shopify by 36.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP traded up $68.95 on Thursday, hitting $622.38. 3,159,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $822.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,237.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.