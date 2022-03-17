$156.32 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will post sales of $156.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $766.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $964.76 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:COOK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 836,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,960. Traeger has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.