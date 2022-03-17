$180.21 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to report $180.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.64 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $771.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $316,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after buying an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.42. 556,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

