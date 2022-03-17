$197.70 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post $197.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $199.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $198.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $898.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.20 million to $901.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 364,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $32.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

