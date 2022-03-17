1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

DIBS stock remained flat at $$7.99 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 560,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,499. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

