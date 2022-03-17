$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will report $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of CDW traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.41. The company had a trading volume of 546,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52-week low of $154.53 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

