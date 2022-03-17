$2.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to post $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $3.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,462. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.81. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $342.60 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

