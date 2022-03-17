23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) were up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.87 and last traded at 3.83. Approximately 263,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,364,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.50.

ME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.45.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

