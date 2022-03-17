$270.50 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will post sales of $270.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.70 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $208.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 2,533,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

