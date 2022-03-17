3,188 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.